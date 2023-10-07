Rihanna is the perfect combination of beauty and brains. The Barbadian bombshell – who checks all the boxes when it comes to beauty, fashion, business, and motherhood, is a s*xy beauty who makes heads turn, jaws drop, and even hearts skip a beat whenever she decides to step out of her home for work commitments, run some errands or enjoy some quality time with beau A$AP Rocky.

RiRi is a powerful and influential figure on social media, boosting an Instagram following of 152 million followers. The businesswoman – who is the mastermind behind the brands Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, was recently snapped in New York City looking a million bucks in a stunning denim ensemble. Scroll below to check out the look and how she styled it, making us want to call her the Queen of Street Fashion.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – who recently welcomed their second child together, were spotted on Friday night (October 6) in New York City exiting the Four Seasons Hotel while on their way to a private event at RPM Raceway in Jersey City, N.J. When snapped by the NYC paps, the ‘Umbrella’ singer and A$AP Rocky were slaying in causal ensembles, but the Fenty founder just killed the look and style like a Queen.

In the pictures now going viral on social media, Rihanna is seen rocking a straight-fit, high-waist denim bottom with a matching unbuttoned denim jacket and a knotted white long-sleeve crop top with a plunging neckline. The deep V cut of the top not only displayed the ‘Lift Me Up’ singer’s busty assets but also showed hits of her black bra underneath.

RiRi styled the denim-on-denim look with black shades, textured black heels, and several jewelry pieces, including a silver necklace that reached her bra, a chocker, and the massive ring on her left ring finger. The Barbadian beauty styled the look with her dark curls framing her face and opting for a light makeup look – brown lips, a tint of blush, and well-trimmed eyebrows.

Check out Rihanna looking s*xy in denim during her recent NYC date with A$AP Rocky here:

