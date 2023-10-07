Scarlett Johansson is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who not only won hearts with her looks but also her acting chops. From portraying a tough character like Black Widow under the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long to featuring in a unique storyline like Jojo Rabbit – she has shown her versatility, but not only in her acting skills but also in her fashion choices.

Well, she has never shied away from showing off her skin in bold and revealing outfits, but this AI-generated pic is something out of this world. We never really thought we needed to see Scar Jo like this until we did and to be honest, we are loving it! Scroll ahead to read further.

As shared by one of the Twitter (now X) fan pages, Scarlett Johansson can be seen wearing red beads and sequin detailing bikini while baring her body in it. She can be seen flashing her busty assets through the bikini top and displaying her cuts and abs in it. However, the zari work on the bikini gave a desi twist to the whole look, and it went from s*xy to ethnic real fast. We can call it ‘s*xesthetic’ (s*xy and aesthetic), no?

Here’s the picture:

Scarlett Johansson🔥 pic.twitter.com/dkq3AqHIkJ — Hotties of the Galaxy (@Naturee_Galaxy) May 15, 2023

This AI version of Scarlett Johansson is doing rounds all over Twitter. In the pic, the Black Widow actress opted for a pair of golden jhumkas to team it up with her desi look and kept her blonde hair open in soft beachy curls. For makeup, she wore some foundation keeping her skin tone intact, defined brows, blushed cheeks, mascara-clad eyes, and soft nude lip shade.

Her skin-blazing gaze in the camera is enough to make us feel weak in the knees, don’t you think?

Well, let us know your thoughts about Scarlett Johansson‘s AI look!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Secret Mantra’ To Never Age Is This Cheap $88 Hack & Girls, The Early You Use This The Better It’ll Be For Your Skin In Longer Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News