American actress Scarlett Johansson is known for her versatile and captivating performances in a wide range of films. She is known for playing the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Needless to say, she is a successful actress in Hollywood.

Nevertheless, even the most resilient celebrities can succumb to pressure under certain circumstances, and Johansson was no exception. Her usually confident demeanour wavered, and she found herself on the verge of tears in the face of the criticism she received for her film at the Venice Film Festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2013, Scarlett Johansson’s film Under the Skin was featured at the Venice Film Festival. Unfortunately, the audience didn’t resonate with the sci-fi movie’s plot, leading to boos directed at the actress during the event, despite her exceptional performance. Nevertheless, she struggled to cope with the criticism she faced at the festival.

Alberto Barbera, an experienced figure who has witnessed many remarkable moments in film history and served as the artistic director of the festival that year, recounted how he quickly came to the aid of the Black Widow star when her film unexpectedly garnered harsh reviews.

Talking to The Guardian, Alberto Barbera said, “It was one of the worst screenings I’ve attended; it was the only time the audience booed a film. Scarlett was almost in tears. I tried to say to her: ‘Don’t worry, in time the film will be recognized.’ And that’s exactly what happened. It’s now a cult movie.”

Nevertheless, even though her outstanding performance wasn’t widely appreciated at the film festival, the movie ultimately received the recognition it deserved through the 21st-century critics’ poll. It’s worth noting, however, that the film received unfavourable reviews from the general audience and turned out to be a box-office disappointment, despite its critical acclaim at the time.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Was Completely N*ked & Soaking In Bubble Bath When Husband Ben Affleck Proposed Her With A Ring In His Hand, Jen Once Said “Looking In His Eyes Smiling & Crying…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News