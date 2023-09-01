If there’s one Hollywood love story that’s for the books, it’s that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. While most of us would roll our eyes at the sight of our exes, Bennifer, a hybrid couple name used for Ben and Jennifer, showed us love is never really lost between two people. After parting ways in 2004, the couple rekindled their romance in 2021, sparking a tabloid frenzy around Bennifer 2.0. This time, the now-married couple reunited for good and the rest is history. Today, we are bringing you the beginning of their forever and how Ben popped up the big question to his lady love.

In her newsletter ‘On the JLo,’ Jennifer once dished mega details about her engagement to Ben. In an edition titled, “How It Went Down,” Jen revealed how the big proposal happened.

It was one fine day when JLo was having a soothing bubble bath in her ‘favourite place on Earth’. A completely n*aked Jennifer was “taken totally off guard” when the love of her life got down on his knee and proposed, leading to an emotional exchange between the two which left her smiling and crying at the same time. “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES,” JLo said in her newsletter.

Jenny from the block further termed it as the most “romantic thing” that has ever happened to her despite being nothing fancy at all. Sharing more insights into the dreamy night, she further gushed it was “just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.” Well, isn’t this exactly what dreams are made of?

For those of you who don’t know, here’s a little trivia – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged in 2002 and were supposed to get married in 2003 but decided to postpone the wedding due to the excessive media attention surrounding it. Their break up in 2004 came as a shock to Hollywood and the reason for their separation was said to be the intense media coverage around their relationship. Perhaps that was the reason Jen and Ben opted for a quiet wedding last year in Las Vegas.

All’s well that ends well and we are over the moon to see Bennifer go from strength to strength with their sheer dedication and love for each other.

