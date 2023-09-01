Irina Shayk recently made the internet go berserk after she shared an almost nude picture wearing nothing but a bikini bottom on a rocky landscape along a waterfront. But she did not stop just there. The hot mama has got it and knows how to flaunt it. After rocking the topless look at the picturesque location, she has now shared some new stills flaunting her desirable curves in a see-through dress, leaving nothing to the imagination of onlookers. Scroll ahead as we decipher her look for you.

The word on the street is that Irina Shayk is currently hanging out with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Bradley Cooper. The couple, who share a six-year-old son, has reportedly rekindled their romance with Irina taking to her Instagram stories to share a shirtless monochrome picture of the ‘A Star is Born’ actor, adding fuel to the fire that the ex-flames have reignited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seems like Irina is making the most out of her headline-worthy vacation in Italy with Cooper and went on to share some more glimpses of the same on her Instagram account. One of the pictures from the carousel post shared by the Russian supermodel shows her exposing her n*ipples in a see-through white frock going completely braless and making us green with envy of her toned physique. The sheer dress adorned with flower-shaped ruffle detailing accentuated her enviable frame, oozing major supermodel vibes with that unbothered gaze.

Showing clearly under the garment was a thong that hid her modesty in the black-and-white image clicked inside what appeared to be a hotel room with suitcases and stuff lying all around. Irina, 37, accessorised the eye-popping look with a pair of statement earrings and neck piece, along with open-toed thigh-high stockings that completed the overall feel of the outfit.

While Irina shared a bunch of looks in her recent post and each one is as enticing as ever, this s*xy mesh mini wins the night for us.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

Irina’s Italy holiday comes weeks after her summer romance with ‘dream man’ Tom Brady made headlines. While many are confused about her relationship status right now, the catwalk diva is living life queen-size showing how she is here to just have some good time.

How do you find Irina’s latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more fun Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: YoonA Once Warned Kim Jaejoong “Not To Fall For Her” Leaving The Latter Stunned With Her Confidence During Her Trainee Days – Here’s What Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News