YoonA, aka Yoon-ah, is among the most celebrated South Korean singers and actresses. She has been making headlines for her commendable performance in her latest K-drama, King the Land. Well, this is not the first time that the singer-actress has left us mesmerised with her performance. Not only her work but YoonA’s confidence and sense of humour have also made many celebs adore her. She even once warned singer Kim Jaejoong not to fall in love with her while she was only training with her agency.

The singer-actress, whose real name is Im Yoon-ah, began her musical career with the K-Pop band Girls’ Generation in 2007. The band was soon a hit, and YoonA even began her acting career a year later.

Ahead of her debut with the band, YoonA was training with her agency SM Entertainment for a few years. Talking about her early years, Kim Jaejoong recently opened up about his encounter with the 33-year-old in his new video and revealed that she was very funny.

During the clip, as per Koreaboo, the K-Pop singer mentioned that he was among the trainees of SM Entertainment when YoonA was also training. He recalled that the singer-actress was funny and very confident. He recalled how the King The Land star came to her and said, “Promise not to fall for me or ask me out,” as she warned him not to catch any sort of feelings for her.

He added how he thought YoonA was “too pretty” for him and she was not his type, but a member of his show quipped, “You got dumped by YoonA before you spoke to her.” Well, YoonA was indeed an ambitious one and had dignity even when she was a trainee. She is now at the peak of her career and many celebrities have confessed having a crush on her in the past.

