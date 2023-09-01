Zendaya has lived her entire life in the public eye. The self-made star began her journey as a Disney kid at a very early age, and since then, she has proved her acting mettle. Throughout her career, the actress has explored various genres and worked with celebrated actors. As she has never disclosed her net worth, she once did react to it when Google got it wrong, proving that she is the sassiest and most savage one in town.

The actress was in her pre-teens when she debuted as one of the leads on Disney’s Shake It Up in 2010. Since then, she has starred in many shows and movies and proved that there is nothing she cannot do. From dancing and singing to acting and even modelling, she has done it all.

Zendaya is celebrating her 27th birthday today. On this occasion, we are looking back at the time when the actress confirmed that she was a lot more than what Google claimed her to be. Last year, a video from a previous interview surfaced on TikTok, in which the actress googled her own net worth and was taken aback by what she saw on the screen. While searching for it, she could be heard saying, “What is Zendaya’s net worth? Honestly, I don’t know.”

When the screen showed the figure of $1.5 million, the Euphoria star quickly reacted, “Girl, I’m worth more than that I can tell you that.” Seeing everything Zendaya has done in her life, her net worth was figuratively low shown by the search engine. While the Spider-Man: No Way Home star has never confirmed it, several reports claim that the actress’s worth is approx $20 million.

On her work front, Zendaya has some impressive projects in the pipeline. While she will be next seen in Euphoria Season 3, she is also gearing up for a sequel to the 2021 film Dune. Apart from these, the 27-year-old is also an ambassador for many global brands, including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

Koimoi team wishes Zendaya a happy birthday.

