Angelina Jolie isn’t only a brilliant actress but also a fashion icon who has donned some of the most versatile looks over the years. The actress, often spotted in SoHo with her kids in New York, never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Jolie went very short with hair, and her uncanny resemblance with daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt – who currently has a pink buzz cut, will leave you speechless. Scroll below to take a look at their pictures!

Jolie has a massive fan following among fans and especially on social media, with over 14 million followers on Instagram. The actress is currently busy focusing on her new Atelier, which she announced a while ago on the platform and is often accompanied by her kids while making public appearances in New York.

Angelina Jolie, back in 1998, sported a very short hair look and looked incredibly s*xy in it. Does Jolie even need a reason to look this pretty? Hell no. But her short hair reminds us of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s latest appearance, and she looks exactly like her mother from back in the day.

In the throwback viral picture, the Maleficent actress can be seen donning an all-black look with a one-shoulder dress, minimalistic gold jewellery and a sling bag. Take a look at her pictures below:

Now look at Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s latest pictures:

#AngelinaJolie Shiloh with pink hair on Monday. Lunch with friend at Erewhon in Studio City. pic.twitter.com/pO4h9DFIwc — Toastie (@Toastiewiththe) August 29, 2023

This mother-daughter duo looks uncannily similar to each other, and Shiloh is definitely taking over the best Angelina Jolie genes.

