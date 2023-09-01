Salma Hayek needs no introduction. The actress is among the most celebrated stars in all of Hollywood and enjoys a massive fan following. While she is known for her commendable performances, we are also a fan of the actress’ amazing fashion sense. She has defied all age-related myths and proved she is here to slay, and she will every time. Salma recently treated her millions of fans with a two-piece set, including a crochet long skirt.

After beginning her acting career with Mexican TV, Salma established herself as a leading lady in Hollywood in the mid-1990s with movies, such as Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Dogma and more.

Coming back, Salma Hayek enjoys a massive following of over 26.5 million on Instagram. She often drops pictures of her sultry looks and blesses our feeds. While most are from her day at the beach or by the poolside, the actress was more into a chic look this time.

The Eternals star wore a two-piece set, which included a blue-coloured bralette with a plunging neckline and a criss-cross detailing at the bottom. Salma Hayek flaunted her b*sty cl*avage through the skimpy bralette. She paired it with a crocheted blue and white long skirt. The skirt hugged Salma’s perfect hourglass figure and gave it a rather fish-tail look.

Salma Hayek proved she is always updated with the latest fashion trends. Her tanned body has got us drooling as it compliments her toned figure. The Frida star left her hair open and skipped heavy makeup for a lip tint. She gave a s*ductive pose on the stairs, resting her hands on the side walls.

