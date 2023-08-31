When it comes to Rihanna, the Barbadian bombshell checks all the boxes – beauty, fashion, s*xiness, business, motherhood and more. The 35-year-old singer-businesswoman – known for her bold & s*xy style, makes heads turn and jaws drop every time she does a photoshoot, strolls around the city or walks the red carpet.

The Fenty founder – who is also the mastermind behind Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, has millions of fans across the globe. Today, we decided to treat them all – those who don’t fall at RiRi’s feet, with a s*xy, definitely NSFW throwback image that will get you tons of action in the bedroom.

In August 2022, Savage X Fenty introduced their ‘Dolled Up’ collection, and Rihanna took centre stage in promoting it. The collection featured orange and blue floral lingerie in size-inclusive lace and flirty vintage silhouettes, and RiRi looked way too hot to handle as she flaunted her busty cleav*ge, curvy a*s, and toned in it.

For the collection’s retro-style campaign, Rihanna posed seductively in an orange piece that displayed her ample bosoms. The frilled, embroidered and lacey ‘dolled up’ piece only looked s*xier thanks to the intriguing shadows cast by the light. It makes RiRi look like a mysterious seductress ready to cast a spell.

Keeping her hair and makeup simple and light, the businesswoman made sure the focus was where she wanted it to be – her assets looking gorgeous in the Savage X Fenty pieces.

Check out Rihanna’s super s*xy look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RİHANNA (@rihannaofficiall)

What do you think of Rihanna looking like a s*xy doll in this photoshoot? Let us know in the comments.

