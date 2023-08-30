Rihanna is loved by one and all but there have been times when the queen of R&B has faced the heat from the Internet. The Umbrella hitmaker way back in 2012 got on the wrong side of the Internet when she posted a controversial tweet while talking about God. The one-liner tweet did not go well with the social media users as they quickly dragged her for the same. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

On the personal front, Rihanna has recently been in the headlines after giving birth to her second child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. RiRi is yet to reveal the gender of her second baby but it is reported that she had a son. Rihanna gave birth to her first son in 2022.

Circling back to Rihanna’s controversy, the singer in 2012 used to be very active on Twitter and in December of the same year, she tweeted, “God is that (N-word) tho!!!” Rihanna did not care to elaborate on the matter and did not even share in what context she said. Also, despite the severe backlash, Rihanna did not even delete the tweet like how other celebrities usually do. And, if this was not enough, RiRi did not even apologize for it and never even addressed the controversy on social media or interviews.

God is THAT nigga tho!!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 1, 2012

Social media users did not waste any time in reacting to the Grammy-winning singer’s controversial tweet. One said, “Don’t tell me you f**ked him too… nah.” A person shared, “He isn’t a (N-word).he is a God…and he deserves honor and respect and praise and worship. what do u worship Rihanna??”

Another person tweeted, “wtf is wrong with you dude!? As another chimed in, “The weed done got to ur head like y would u say that smh.” One user said, “You crazy yo… But i love you for some reason.. Haha.”

An individual posted, “I HATE this bi*ch with my soul”, as another concluded, “What a ghetto thing to say. That s**t lets me know you’re full on retard. shoulda bought some sense.”

Rihanna in 2020 also faced the heat after she used a song called ‘Doom’ by Coucou Chloe for her Savage X Fenty lingerie show. She faced backlash as the song had a remix of a hadith narration about the end of times and judgment day. Rihanna later apologized for her controversial move.

