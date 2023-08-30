Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the underrated but finest actors in Hollywood. The actor is known for his hard-hitting roles and doing the extra bit in order to do justice to his characters. The actor, who starred in Love and Other Drugs way back in 2010, made headlines when he reportedly tried to sell Viagra to doctors in order to acquaint himself with the role, also adding that he read a lot about the drug as well. Scroll down to know the details.

Jake Gyllenhaal is best known for his movies like Zodiac, Nightcrawler, Brokeback Mountain, Prisoners, Donnie Darko, Southpaw, The Guilty and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The skilled actor will soon be seen in a movie called Finestkind, which will also star Jenna Ortega and Zendaya in prominent roles.

Speaking of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Viagra story, according to NDTV, the actor decided to read in detail about the drug so that he could prepare better for his role. Jake then tried to test his memory by trying to sell the pill to doctors. According to the publication, the Hollywood A-lister memorised all the possible side effects of the little blue pill and would approach doctors to sell them Viagra with little bit of improvisation. Jake, shedding light on the same, revealed, “Viagra has a huge booklet on what it is, the side effects and all the chemical components. I would memorise these things. And we would improvise and then I would sell to the doctors.”

When asked if he ever tried Viagra in real life, Jake Gyllenhaal said, “There are some things I have to keep for myself” while refusing to elaborate further.

For the unversed, Jake played the role of a womaniser in Love and Other Drugs who embarks on a career as a pharmaceutical representative.

The Brokeback Mountain star in 2015 claimed that some actors take dangerous risks for roles when asked if they should take drugs for a role. “Someone came to me and said, ‘I’m going to play a drug addict – should I try the drug?’ and I was like, ‘no.’”

Jake Gyllenhaal dramatically lost weight for some of his roles, but claimed that it was “with a watchful eye of an expert”.

