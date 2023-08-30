Leonardo DiCaprio has been a heartthrob since his early days in Hollywood, especially after appearing in Titanic; the actor swayed millions with his boyish charm and with time, it grew; from a chocolate boy, he became a handsome man. His charm was so infectious that one of his co-stars in The Wolf of Wall Street couldn’t resist being all over the actor and was replaced eventually.

The film by Martin Scorsese featured Leo opposite Margot Robbie, and it had some of the raunchiest scenes in the history of cinema with tons of s*x scenes; the throwback story that we brought to you today is from the infamous aeroplane o*gy scene. The film skyrocketed Margot’s fame and popularity, and she never had to look back again; it also had several interesting stories from behind the scenes.

The Wolf of Wall Street’s aeroplane party scene had many NSFW scenes, and during the filming of that scene, the actress paired with Leonardo DiCaprio was eventually removed because she could not hold back on herself while doing the s*x scene. Another model/actress named Maria Di Angelis, who appeared in the film as one of the hook*rs once in an interview with the New York Post, shared the incident and said, “This girl was completely nak*d, sitting astride him, while he was wearing a suit. She was very — how can I say? — enthusiastic. It wasn’t acting. They had to keep telling her: ‘You can’t just, like, h*mp him.’ She was all over him.”

Leonardo DiCaprio’s co-actress continued that the makers had replaced her, and she recalled them saying, “So they said: ‘You’re here because you’re foreground. We’re just going to move you back a little!'” It’s hard to blame her when one has someone like Leo in front of them.

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed that infamous aeroplane scene, and speaking of it in an interview, the Titanic star said, “I looked at my character as an emperor that was giving in to every possible temptation, so with that mindset, we added an o*gy scene on an aeroplane which was a full day of filming. It was insane.”

On the professional front, the actor-director duo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese reunited once again for the film Killers of the Flower Moon, which received a standing ovation at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

