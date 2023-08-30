Henry Cavill is one of the fittest and one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, and with a role in 2018 Mission Impossible: Fallout with Tom Cruise, he reached new heights of stardom. The movie got the fans hooked with some deadly stunts, but most of them remember the hand-combat scene between Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise and the Halo jump sequence. In an interview, the former revealed that Cruise did not allow him to do the Halo stunt as it might have killed him. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Henry Cavill is currently gearing up for his new movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Argylle. He was last seen in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher. On the other hand, Tom Cruise is currently basking in the success of his new flick Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Circling back to Henry Cavill’s revelation about Mission Impossible: Fallout stunts, according to Good Morning America, the actor begged Tom Cruise to make him jump as well for the Halo sequence but the latter did not allow him to do so. Cavill revealed that he could not do it since it would have put Cruise’s life in danger. While recalling about his stunts, Cavill shared, “The one I couldn’t do, and this is the most heartbreaking thing for me because it was 100% on my bucket list, was the HALO (high altitude-low opening) jump.” He continued, “[Getting to] jump out of the back of a C-17 at dusk was my idea of magic, and I was praying… begging Tom to let me do it.”

The Man of Steel star continued revealing Cruise told him, “Look, Henry, I understand what you’re saying; I would love, love, love for you to do it, but the chances are you’ll kill me and everyone else in the process!”

In 2018, Tom Cruise revealed on The Graham Norton Show about the Halo jump sequence saying, “We conducted the largest aerial helicopter scene we’ve ever done in terms of action. We were flying low along cliffsides, and I was literally on Henry’s tail. It was both thrilling and dangerous.”

