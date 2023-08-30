It’s been over a month to the release of two of the Hollywood’s biggest movies, but seems like there is no pause to their raging runs at the Box Office. Oppenheimer that released and clashed with Barbie has been strong at the box office and earning big time considering that it is an R-rated movie. The Christopher Nolan bomb saga over the past one month has managed to break records and now sits on the third position with its earning in Nolan’s filmography. But did we tell you it is now the Highest grossing R-rated non-comic book adaptation movie?

Oppenheimer, directed by Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy as the titular character alongside Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, and ensemble. The movie is based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, aka The Father Of Atomic Bomb. The movie released on the big screens worldwide on July 21, 2023.

Over the past two fortnights, the movie has managed to earn a very good sum considering it is an R-rated affair. Now as it continues to run successfully in the theatres across the globe, it has defeated Keanu Reeves’s The Matrix Reloaded to become the fourth highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. But that is not where it ends. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Oppenheimer has now collected $778.87 Million (according to Box Office Mojo) at the global box office, and the movie has achieved a massive feat. The movie has now overtaken The Matrix Reloaded to become the fourth highest grossing R-rated movie ever. The Keanu Reeves starrer had held the position with a collection of $741 Million for a long time.

The only three movie above Oppenheimer are Deadpool ($782 Million), Deadpool 2 ( $785 Million) and Joker (over $1 Billion). What is interesting is that the Christopher Nolan movie is the only film in the top four that is a non-comic book adaptation; hence, it makes it the highest grossing R-rated non-comic book adaptation movie ever.

Oppenheimer continues its reign at the Box Office and it will be fun to see what more records it manages to break in the coming days. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

