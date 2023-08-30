BTS members’ military enlistment is currently the biggest topic of discussion among their fans. Last year, the band announced their temporary hiatus ahead of confirming that they will complete the mandatory training. As BTS’ Jungkook is currently basking in the success of his debut single, Seven, he has also announced a new challenge on TikTok. In his latest clip, the singer fashioned his new short hair look, leaving fans worried that he might announce his military enlistment soon.

The youngest member in the group began his journey in 2013, with the band’s debut. In the past decade, he has achieved many heights and garnered a lot of popularity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Jin and J-Hope from the band have already begun their military training. The next member expected to get enlisted is Suga. For the unversed, ahead of the enlistment, members have to get a fresh buzz cut and since Jungkook had long hair till a little while ago, he once mentioned that he would gradually cut his locks.

Back in May, during a live session, BTS’ Jungkook said, “Rather than cutting all my hair suddenly, I will gradually cut it shorter and shorter. It’s called hair-lighting (play on words from gaslighting), and I will keep cutting my hair shorter until you guys all of a sudden ask, What, when did his hair become so short? When did he buzz his hair? And so I will make it so that (my short haircut) feels natural.” As the 25-year-old recently dropped a TikTok video, as a new Seven Remix challenge, featuring his new short hair look, ARMY is worried that he might get enlisted soon.

jungkook’s short hair looks so cute!!!!😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6NLJYc5JvB — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) August 30, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, “His hair are getting shorter…and I am getting scared…I feel like he might be dropping the bomb pretty soon…MILITARY ENLISTMENT,” while another penned, “He said he would do hairlighting Army so we don’t notice that he chopped his hair off. I hope he’s not planning on joining little NO!”

“What the hell ??” wrote a third one.

For the unversed, BTS includes V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM and Suga.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Dethrones Jennie Of BLACKPINK As ‘Seven’ Becomes Second Most Streamed Song By A Korean Soloist On Spotify

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News