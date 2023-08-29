Every hour, every minute, every second, Jungkook of BTS is breaking records with his latest track, ‘Seven’. The Spotify streams of Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ Spotify have gone off the charts, crossing 500 million streams on the digital music service. The song in collaboration with American rapper Latto is Jungkook’s all-English solo debut which also features Korean actress Han So Hee.

In yet another record-breaking achievement, Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ has become the fastest collaboration/song by a male artist to garner 500 million streams. According to a BTS fan page on Twitter, Seven is now the 2nd most streamed song by Korean Sololist on Spotify, dethroning BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s debut single, ‘Solo’.

What’s more intriguing is that Jungkook now holds the Top 2 of Most Streamed Song by Korean Sololist on Spotify stream; his song ‘Left and Right’ with Charlie Puth strong on the first position, while ‘Seven’ jumps to the second spot. Well, what do we say, it’s Jungkook’s world, and we are just living in it.

Jungkoook recently overtook his group, BTS, after it was revealed that the K-pop sensation enjoys a staggering 35,407,241 monthly listeners on Spotify. The news took the internet by storm, with many ARMY, the band’s dedicated fandom, declaring him the reigning king of K-pop. BTS’ monthly listeners were reported at 35,137,160.

Wildly popular K-pop boyband BTS announced their brief hiatus last year to pursue their individual interests, which included some members enlisting for mandatory South Korean military services while others releasing their solo music. Jin and J-hope are currently serving in the military with strong anticipation that group leader RM is also planning to enlist soon. Band’s lead rapper Suga will carry out his military service as a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier owing to a shoulder injury for which he also underwent surgery. Jimin, Jungkook, and V are currently focused on their solo pursuits and are yet to reveal their military plans.

Amid members’ solo endeavours, there’s also a divide among BTS fandom. Some fans who solely follow Jungkook or any other member have been trending hashtags such as ‘BTS vs. BTS’ or ‘End of BTS’ which have not gone too well with OT7 who have urged ARMY to maintain a united front.

It remains to be seen when we will next be able to see BTS united, but their real fans will always stay.

