The South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member Jungkook is indeed having the time of his life. While the K-Pop idol is enjoying the massive success of his debut single, he is also all set to turn 26 on September 1. But, it seems that the singer’s fans across the world are even more excited about his birthday than him and are preparing to celebrate the day. Scroll down to check how Jungkook’s birthday preps are going on in different cities.

The BTS Maknae has been associated with the group for over a decade now. He started off in the music industry as a teenager after he was selected as a member of the group and trained for a few years. JK is among the most celebrated K-Pop stars in the world, and enjoys a massive fan following.

Jungkook is all set to complete the 26th year of his life on September 1. Ahead of his birthday, the entire Seoul, South Korea, has turned purple with posters of the Dreamers crooner. A bus wishing the K-Pop idol with huge posters on its sides is making rounds around the HYBE building in the city.

Take a look:

Jungkook birthday Bus is circulating on route near HYBE building. pic.twitter.com/DhgeaqpUSF — ☂️⁷ (@stillwjungkook) August 26, 2023

Seoul’s Icheon Airport is lit with posters and ads wishing the BTS Maknae a happy birthday. The view from the inside of the airport is indeed magnificent and fans are continuously sharing it on Twitter. Check them out here:

Jungkook’s birthday ads filling Seoul’s Incheon Airport, so pretty!pic.twitter.com/KSjHTk4iWE — Jungkook SNS  (@Jungkook_SNS) August 24, 2023

Cafes in the city are decked up with Jungkook-themed decorations. Everything around these cafes has the Seven crooner’s face on them. From cups, bottles, miniatures to balloons, everything is paying an ode to the singer and how.

The best time of year started ♥️

Jungkook’s birthday events in Seoul.. pic.twitter.com/XVyUBvkbKV — JK 𝙑iral TikTok  (@JKOnTikTok) August 26, 2023

As Jungkook was announced as the official global brand ambassador of Calvin Klein earlier this year, many cafes have introduced photo booths with an inflated doll of the BTS member. Check the pictures here:

This birthday cafe event for Jungkook with his Calvin Klein balloon doll at photo zone is so beautiful! pic.twitter.com/CcMymECEnd — Jungkook SNS  (@Jungkook_SNS) August 26, 2023

An ad will also run at New York City’s Times Square wishing the K-Pop star a happy birthday from August 31 to September 1.

jungkook birthday ad in NYC times square from aug 31 to sept 1 by jkglobalwebsite 🥺♡ pic.twitter.com/0laAOmJZOQ — Voo • ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ V • ♡ (@bbwiiandjwekwe) August 27, 2023

