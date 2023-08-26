BTS’ Jungkook is currently living the time of his life as his professional career is thriving and how. The band’s Maknae made his solo debut with his track Seven, ft Latto, last month and has broken many records with the same. He also found himself in the middle of a controversy due to the track, but it did not stop him from reaching new heights with the same. Now, amid the plagiarism claims, Jungkook has left BTS ARMY rejoicing with his new collaboration with DJ Alesso.

The BTS star, whose real name is Jeon Jungkook, started off his musical career when he was only a teenager. After training with Big Hit Entertainment for years, the singer debuted alongside his six teammates in 2013. In the past decade, the singer has often scripted history and the band has broken the language barrier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BTS’ Jungkook was recently surrounded with controversy after his track Seven was accused of plagiarism by K-Pop producer and composer Yang Joon-young. The band’s agency quickly responded in denial to the claims. Now, the 25-year-old is moving forward and has released a new version of the song with DJ Alesso, tilted Seven – Alesso Remix. Soon after the release of the song, it entered the Melon Hot 100 chart at 85, which is already being topped by Seven – Clean version.

DJ Alesso was seemingly thrilled with the collab as he reacted to the new version on YouTube and wrote, “What an honor to do this remix Thank you to everyone for listening.” Well, not just the DJ but BTS fan ARMY also went in a frenzy after listening to the track. For the unversed, Jungkook’s single Seven has also scripted history by becoming the first K-Pop act to top Global Spotify’s weekly chart for straight six weeks.

Reacting to the same, a Twitter user wrote, “Congratulations Jungkook! You keep on collecting records and it seems you are not gonna stop!,” while another wrote, “He’s breaking records seven days a week.”

A third one penned, “Honestly, I can’t get enough of Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ Alesso Remix that just dropped.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Death Hoax Go Viral Yet Again As Hotel Room Scare & Health Concerns Add Fuel To It, But Our Jack Sparrow Is Still In The Land Of The Living

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News