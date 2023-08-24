Good news for BTS ARMY! Media outlet ‘Dispatch’ gives a clean chit to BTS’s Jungkook after investigating the plagiarism accusations against the BTS member’s solo single ‘Seven’, originally raised by producer Yang Joon Young of Fin.K.L’s “Time of Mask”. In an exclusive report, the media outlet, with the help of an outside expert, revealed that there were no grounds for the plagiarism accusations.

For the unversed, the composer Yang Joon Young had alleged that ‘Seven’ has used the same scale sequence from his own composition Fin.K.L’s ‘Time of Mask’. He claimed that while the two songs have used different keys, they still used the same note or rather the scale sequence within a 4-bar section.

Yang Joon Young feels the “problematic” section of ‘Seven’ is between 00:55~01:03, with lyrics beginning with “You love when I jump right in. All of me I’m offering…”. In “Time of Mask”, the supposed similar section is between 00:52~01:10. The composer had also provided a number of pieces of evidence to HYBE and has asked for a proper investigation into the matter. However, HYBE has not released an official statement yet.

Now, in order to confirm Yang Joon Young’s claims, ‘Dispatch’ experimented by transferring the music onto a blank music sheet. They also changed the key so that the melody of the two songs would match, leaving “Time of Mask” at A minor and changing “Seven” to F major.

They concluded that there were no exactly overlapping components between the overall notes sung between the two songs in terms of key, chord progression, tempo, or the arrangement of notes. However, Yang Joon Young still claims that the two notes are the same has not been proved correct.

One expert told ‘Dispatch’, “To consider the possibility of plagiarism, at least two overlapping components must be found, such as the melody and the chord progression are the same. In this case, there are no overlapping components to be found.”

Earlier, responding to the plagiarism allegations, Big Hit Music, the agency that handles BTS, had issued a statement of firm denial. A representative of Big Hit Music commented, “The claims of copyright infringement against Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ are not true. ‘Seven’ was created through a collaboration of five overseas composers. It is a creative product entirely unrelated to a song released 24 years ago in South Korea, as was the claim. The label would like to emphasize that the one-sided claims do not correspond with any standards of determining copyright infringement, such as substantial similarities or originality.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook has announced the release of a new remix of ‘Seven’. After teaming up with Latto, Jungkook will be collaborating with Swedish DJ, Alesso, for the new remix version of Seven. It will be out on August 25 at 1 p.m. KST.

Confirming the same, BTS’ agency BigHit Music shared on Weverse, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce the release of Jungkook’s Seven (ft Latto)- Alesso remix. Seven (ft Latto)- Alesso remix- is a reinterpretation of the original track in the Progressive House genre produced by Alesso. This remix stands out with its dynamic build-up and drop sections, featuring the use of synth bass and vocal chops, creating a refreshing summer vibe. Experience an impassioned sound fit for hot summer nights.”

The agency added, “We thank you so much for the love you have shown for ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ and look forward to your continued anticipation for Jungkook’s upcoming solo endeavors.”

