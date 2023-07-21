Latto has been “shocked” by the passion of BTS fans.

The 24-year-old rap star recently joined forces with BTS’ Jungkook to record the single ‘Seven’, and Latto has admitted to being amazed by the passion of the South Korean boy band’s fans.

The rapper, Latto – whose real name is Alyssa Stephens – told PEOPLE: “It literally has been so surreal witnessing his fanbase and how much they support him – it’s literally artist goals. I was so shocked.

“I’m like, ‘Are you sure you want me?’ I felt so much pressure to do it, but I was like, ‘You know what? He reached out to me for a reason. Let me just go in there and do what I do best.'”

Latto has been thrilled by the fan reaction to their new single.

The rapper is also keen to visit Jungkook’s home country one day.

She shared: “To see everybody’s reaction to my verse and how much they love it, it’s so fulfilling. Hopefully I get to go to Korea soon.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently insisted that he doesn’t feel like a “giant pop star” – despite his huge success.

The BTS star has been part of the huge K-pop group for the last decade, but he still hopes to become “more appreciated and be even better”.

Discussing his career ambitions, Jungkook told Weverse Magazine: “I want to be that kind of pop star someday – I want to be able to really experience that feeling…

“I hope the day comes that I can look at myself from a third-person perspective and give myself that kind of recognition.

“I’ll know I’m that kind of pop star once I can do that.”

