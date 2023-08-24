Last week, while the streaming was overflowing with content from across the globe, almost everyone was glued to catch the moment when the most controversial docu-series drops. Yes, we are talking about Depp V Heard, the series that took us inside the proceedings and happening of the infamous defamation battle between former man and wife Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It was given that a show made out of their devastating episode will get traction and will trend ultimately. But who could have thought that it will overshadow Henry Cavill’s swan song as Geralt Of Rivia in The Witcher?

For the unversed, Johnny sued Amber of defamation referring to an Op-ed she wrote for a famous publication back in 2018. The Aquaman fame counter sued him and accused him of trying to destroy her career. The battle was so popular that the court of Virginia decided to telecast it for the world to witness. So when the show was bounced, everyone was curious to know what it holds.

The curiosity reached such a peak that Depp V Heard has enjoyed a massive viewership just in the US, and doesn’t even need to be calculated worldwide to call it big. As per latest updates, it has overshadowed Henry Cavill’s The Witcher season 3 in the US and is leading now. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Depp V Heard, that hit the streaming on August 16, has turned out to be a success story for the streaming. The docu-series centered around Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation battle has garnered 1.1 Million US viewers within the first five days of release. The future looks promising and the upwards trajectory has listed in the list of leading shows in the USA.

