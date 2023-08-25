BTS member Jungkook’s solo single ‘Seven’ has been accused of plagiarism by K-Pop producer and composer Yang Joon-young. On Tuesday, a South Korean media outlet reported that the composer has alleged that ‘Seven’ has used the same scale sequence from Yang Joon-young’s own composition Fin.K.L’s ‘Time of Mask’.

For the unversed, Yang Joon-young is a well-known composer in the K-pop industry and has composed the entire album of Fin.K.L’s special album called ‘SPECIAL’ and ‘Time of Mask,’ which is one of the songs from the album. Though Big Hit Music has denied all the allegations and media outlet ‘Dispatch’ has given a clean chit to BTS’s Jungkook after investigating the plagiarism accusations, the final verdict is yet to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, BTS’ V’s friend Peakboy, who goes by the real name Kwon Sung Hwan, was spotted playing a self-composed remix of Jungkook’s Seven during his set in Auckland. For the unversed, Peakboy is at present on his ongoing tour in New Zealand and Australia. Soon after this, the fans started speculating if there is any possibility of a collaboration with BTS and the Wooga squad member.

Before starting his Australia and New Zealand tour, Peakboy had been giving hints about the self-composed remix of Seven through his Instagram stories. He shared small visuals of him working on the remix from his studio. This had started the rumours about the collaboration. Recently, the composer was also seen along with BTS’ V and the rest of the Wooga Squad members including Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik in the show In The Soop: Friendication.

Have a look:

Oh wow! Peakboy playing his Seven remix!! Seven is so loved ❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/UoFm0MY3Ei — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 (@_RapperJK) August 24, 2023

The remix version of Seven has received immense love from fans with people expecting the collaboration to happen soon and a small snippet from the set was also shared on X (formerly Twitter) that showed Peakboy playing the remix for Seven.

What are your thoughts on this?

Must Read: ‘Leonardo DiCaprio Dates Women Under 25’ Jokes Resurface As Kate Winslet Shares What Did Leo Tell Her When She Turned 25, “When You Don’t Let A Man Be On The Wooden Board” Trolls A Netizen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News