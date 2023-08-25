Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet are a match made on-screen which fans always wished to be something more off-screen but they always reamined the bestest of the friends displaying a crackling chemistry that made them turn true soulmates sharing a relationship that cannot be defined. They are seriously iconic and the best part of their chemistry is the honesty and the pure vibes. They were cast together as Jack and Rose in the Titanic and the rest as they say is history.

However, apart from their chemistry they often can be seen pulling each other back and supporting each other like a pro. It was once that Kate spilled beans about turning 25 and sharing the excitement with her best friend whose reaction was hilarious according to her.

However, when a clip was shared on an Instagram handle katewinsletup which showed the Titanic actress sharing the anecdote, it was not met with great reactions. Some took hilarious digs at Leonardo DiCaprio, while others called him arrogant. But interestingly the video brought back the most iconic theory about Leo not taking women above 25.

Apparently, there is a wild theory that says that Leonardo DiCaprio dates women only under 25. A few months back, this weird theory spread like fire people scrutinised all the women Leo dated. Right from Giselle Bundchen to Camila Morrone, Blake Lively, and Bar Refaeli to others, all were 25 or below when they broke up with the actor!

So, coming back to the video where Kate Winslet says, “It was my 25th birthday, and I called Leo and said, ‘Leo, It’s my 25th birthday.'” She further revealed that the actor replied, “I really don’t care honey!” Netizens reacted to the video, and an Instagram user commented, “He only cares when it is your 25th sadly!” Another user wrote, “Women fall for such guys like Leo because they are hard to get.” A third comment read, “Leo: Let me know when you turn 17 again.”

People even took brutal digs at The Wolf of Wall Street actor. A troll wrote, “Was he always an a*se then?” Another dig said, “That’s an a*shole thing to say. Why are you laughing? Sounds like he’s an arrogant twit.” Another troll said, “Meanwhile, in his mind: tell me when it’s 25.”

Some also cracked Titanic jokes as a user wrote, “Guess what happens when you don’t let a man be on the wooden board.” Another comment read, “Jack- I’m dying rooooseeeeeee. rose- Honey I really don’t care ..”

