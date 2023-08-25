Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of the most loved power couples in Hollywood. The two have been married since 2015 and are proud parents to two children, a daughter named Wyatt and a son named Dimitri. The couple once came under fire over their questionable bathing approach for their children. Scroll down to know more.

The duo first met on the set of the popular television show “That ’70s Show,” where they portrayed an on-screen couple. However, their real-life romantic journey didn’t start until years later. After being in a casual and uncomplicated, “friends with benefits” arrangement, they announced their engagement in February of 2014.

Back in 2021, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast wherein they revealed that they don’t believe in bathing their kids with soap every day. During a conversation led by co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the topic of shower frequency arose. Shepard firmly advocated for a more natural approach, suggesting that Monica Padman refrain from stripping away her skin’s natural oils daily using soap. He proposed using water alone for cleansing, an idea that resonated with Kunis and Kutcher, as reported by USA Today.

“I can’t believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?” Padman asked, to which Mila Kunis replied, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

The Bad Moms actress went on to say, “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.” Shepard then noted that he and wife Kristen Bell used to bathe daughters Lincoln and Delta every day as “part of a nighttime routine,” but stopped when the kids got older.

“That’s how we feel about our children,” Mila Kunis said. Then Ashton Kutcher added, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Excessive use of soap during baby baths “can lead to dryness of the skin,” as noted by the Mayo Clinic. The American Academy of Dermatology Association advises on its website that children aged 6 to 11 “might not require a daily bath,” but should ideally cleanse themselves at least once or twice a week.

Regarding their personal shower routines, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher disclosed on the Armchair Expert podcast that they opt not to use soap on their entire bodies every day. Ashton said, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.”

While taking baths might not be a daily ritual for them, the couple does emphasize the importance of washing their faces every day. Kutcher conceded, “I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.” Kunis on the other hand said, “I do wash my face twice a day.”

