Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. The two first met on the sets of That 70s Show and went on to play the role of the on-screen couple Michael and Jackie which became quite popular during the late 90s.

At that time Ashton was only 19 years old, while Mila was just 14! While they may be married with kids now, but it took them quite a long time to get together. The actor once opened up about it a few years ago. Scroll down to know more.

Ashton Kutcher appeared on The Howard Stern Show back in 2017 and revealed that after not having seen each other for a long time, he and Mila Kunis reconnected and developed a ‘friends with benefits/no strings attached’ agreement – just like their movies!

After Ashton divorced Demi Moore, and Mila split from Macaulay Culkin, the two bumped into each other at a party in 2012 and found themselves both single. He said, “She’s like, ‘You’re not ready to be in a relationship’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not ready to be in a relationship’. It was funny because I’d just done this movie called No Strings Attached and she just did a movie called Friends With Benefits and we legitimately lived out our movies, which were virtually the same movie. At the time, we were like, “OK, we have an agreement.”

Ashton Kuther further said, “I was smoking cigarettes at the time and I was still a smoker and she had quit smoking and she wanted me to like shotgun cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in. And I was like, ‘Well alright.’ And so I started doing this and gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer. I think it was pretty mutual — it was kind of obvious that things were happening.”

