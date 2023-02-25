SS Rajamouli’s film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in 2022. The movie was hailed by the international film community after receiving raving reviews from its audience and quickly becoming a worldwide phenomenon. The film’s song Naatu Naatu also bagged an award at The Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

The song is not just a hit in India but across the border as well. And not just the song, the movie is also wreaking havoc at international awards. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus won multiple categories at the recently-held Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan-led film RRR has once again made the country proud as it has won multiple at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The film bagged awards in Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best Song (Naatu Naatu), and Best International Film categories. This is a significant accomplishment for the film before the Oscars in 2023, as Naatu Naatu is up for Best Original Song.

SS Rajamouli delivered a moving acceptance speech for Best Stunts as he received the trophy. He also dedicated the award to India, and said ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan.’

RRR was also nominated in several other categories at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Take a look at it below:

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR play the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju and the tribal chief Komaram Bheem, respectively, in the historical drama RRR. Their fight against oppression and the exploration of their relationship are the main themes of the fictional tale, which is set in pre-independence India. In this film, Alia Bhatt makes her Tollywood debut. The ensemble cast contains Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris, among others. MM Keeravaani is the composer of the song.

