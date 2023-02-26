Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most notorious actors whose statements bring smiles to everyone. As the actor is widely known for his role as Iron Man in the MCU, he is undoubtedly one of the funniest actors in real life. On various occasions, the actor has pulled the legs of his co-stars and often talked about his personal life.

During a similar incident, RDJ talked about his s*x life with his wife Susan Downey. The couple has been married since 2005 and shares two children. They first met when RDJ was starring in Gothika alongside Halle Berry where Susan was producing the film through her job with production company Silver Pictures. Read on to find out more about how the actor talked about s*x life.

As reported by Fox News, the Iron Man actor talked about how he made his wife embarrassed. He says, “I would like to embarrass my wife, but you’re already a little edgy this morning … doesn’t she look great? Oh, the things I’m going to do to her when that dress comes off later.”

Later Robert Downey Jr revealed that it was a “big ego-boosting thing” for the actor. He adds, “No offence but this is a big ego-boosting thing so I might be better in the sack for the next six hours than I will for the rest of my life. Let me tell you how it’s going to start…”

The Iron Man elaborated on the role play and gave more information about his s*x life. “Then I might surprise her. But I have a problem with buttoning top buttons and wearing ties. You’ll notice in a movie I never really wear it up,” added Robert Downey Jr.

As Susan and Robert Downey Jr. started dating, Susan was not sure about the Iron Man actor. She did not want to date any Hollywood actor from the movies that she was working on. She also found him “interesting but weird” in the early stage of their relationship. However, as faith brought them together, they are one of the most adored celebrity couples in the world!

