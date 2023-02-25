Being in the glitz and glamour world can also be very scary and especially for actresses. Facing casting couch incidents, male ego, s*xual jokes and all sorts of things happen with female actors, and every other day they have to go through something like that. Recently, Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years of prison based on his r*pe cases. When a lot of actors don’t know how to stand up for themselves, Sandra Bullock has always ensured her safety on sets with her strong will personality.

Once in an interview, the Bird Box actress navigated her journey in Hollywood without falling victim and recalled what she had faced in her career journey and how she stood up for herself even in the toughest of times. Scroll below to read more about it.

In a 2018 interview with Sunday Times, Sandra Bullock had shared an incident where she was the victim of an unwanted situation from an authority on the set but found her way out of that misery with her strong force of action. She revealed, “I kept deflecting it with humor, and it didn’t work. Finally, I said, ‘Please, just fire me.’ It was a lesson. After that, I tended to remove anything that could be misconstrued as sexual. I locked it down.”

When Harvey Weinstein’s news broke on the internet, Sandra Bullock not only stood up for herself but also for other women. She had said in the same interview, “I only heard what Harvey wanted people to hear, and that made me so f**king angry. Harvey wanted you to think that [his victims] slept with him. They didn’t sleep with Harvey. Harvey wanted you to think that.” Even though she was quite happy, she was still scared for the women who came forward to file the complaint about the situation, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing, but f**k, f**k, f**k, what if it doesn’t work? Please God, let it not swing the other way.’”

Sandra Bullock has always been very vocal about these things. While she was on set for her Netflix film Bird Box, she had warned her male co-stars. Sandra revealed, “In the end, I said, ‘I know you’re scared, but I feel safe, so you can make some jokes now. But if you cross the line, I will f*ck you up.’”

What are your thoughts about Sandra Bullock’s fierce attitude against all the misdeeds of the Hollywood community? Let us know in the comments.

