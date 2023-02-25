Dakota Johnson is all set for her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her fans cannot be more excited. Last year, the report of Dakota joining the MCU in Madame Web broke the internet. Now, another report claims that the actress’ casting as Madame Web is a prototype for Marvel Studios’ bigger project.

Dakota made her Hollywood debut in 1999 alongside her mother with Crazy In Alabama. However, the actress’ breakthrough came with the Fifty Shades of Grey film series. She was last seen in the romantic drama Persuasion.

Dakota Johnson will play the role of Cassandra Webb in the upcoming movie Madame Web. Apart from Dakota, Sydney Sweeney and Adam Scott have also been roped in for pivotal roles in the movie. However, a new report has claimed that Marvel Studios is currently looking for someone like Dakota for a much bigger project.

Above the Line’s Jeff Sneider recently appeared on The Hot Mic Podcast and spilt beans about Marvel Studios’ plans for its much anticipated film Fantastic Four. Sneider revealed that the studio is concerned about casting the right person for the role of Sue Storm, aka Invisible Girl. In doing so, they are reportedly keeping Dakota in mind.

The insider said, “As far as Fantastic Four goes, I mean… when we were talking about her age, Sue Storm’s age… and said they’re gonna start building around Sue Storm.” He added how Saoirse Ronan, who is 28, is a “little too young” for the role. The insider added, “So we’re looking at that 30-35 age range and, from what I understand, Dakota Johnson is the prototype.”

Hopefully, Marvel Studios will soon announce the cast of Fantastic Four. Meanwhile, as Madame Webb will mark Dakota’s first superhero role, her fans have a lot of expectations from her.

