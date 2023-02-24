Dakota Johnson leads the movie adaptation of the erotic novel ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ by English author E. L. James as the main lady of the franchise. The trilogy made a benchmark for the actress and garnered appreciation for her steamy performance in the movies. However, many cast and crew members have talked about how the movie was different from the novel adaptation and how the author wanted it to be!

The actress was 23 years old when the movie was shot as Anastasia Steele, her character from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ movie. However, she once recalled how she “didn’t sign up” for what the movies turned into due to the author’s demands. Read on to find out what she had to say!

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Vanity Fair, Dakota Johnson talked about the constant creative battle making the Fifty Shades of Grey movies. She revealed that the movie turned out to be something she did not expect as the production team’s vision was a bit different from the author’s point of view. She says, “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making.” The actress described herself as a “sexual person” and revealed she “did those big naked movies” as she was interested in the movie.

Talking about the author, E. L. James of the novel, who was also the producer of the adapted film, who wanted creative control, Dakota added, “She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day.” The author argued for the inclusion of many elements in the films that didn’t translate well from the books. “She just demanded that certain things happen,” said the Fifty Shades actress.

With all the criticism of the movies and the author’s interference, Dakota Johnson praised the author. She said, “Erika is a very nice woman, and she was always kind to me and I am grateful she wanted me to be in those movies.”

Let us know what you think about it and for more such stories, follow Koimoi.com

Must Read: Paris Hilton Recalls Her Traumatic Past When She Was Drugged & R*ped By An Older Man: “I Have Visions Of Him On Top Of Me Covering My Mouth…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News