American socialite, media personality, and model Paris Hilton, who embraced motherhood a few days back, revealed one of her most harrowing experiences in life. She opened up about how she was drugged and r*ped at the age of fifteen by a much older man. Hilton‘s life has always been shrouded with some kind of controversy, but this is just downright just wholly terrible and traumatic. Read on to know in detail.

Hilton is known for being the billionaire heiress, and her life has always been on the tabloid. She has been quite vocal about her life and has spoken about it in the media.

As per a report in Page Six via the Glamour Magazine, Paris Hilton claimed that the accused man was an older guy whom she met at a mall in California when she lived with her maternal grandmother in Palm Springs. She was only fifteen years old at that time. The report went on to reveal that Paris and her friends would often hang out at the Westfield Century City mall, and they did it “almost every weekend.” She recalled how those older men “would always just be hanging around the stores,” and they would talk to them, and they even exchanged their pager numbers.

Paris Hilton, then recounting the incident, said, “And then one day, they invited us to their house, and we’re drinking these berry wine coolers. I didn’t drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy. I don’t know what he put in there; I’m assuming it was a roofie.” After Hilton recalled that, she woke up a few hours later and saw that her friend had left, but she had memories of being assaulted. Sharing those traumatic memories, she said, “I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, ‘You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming,’ and whispering that in my ear.”

The report also stated that Paris Hilton had to go through several behavioural modification programs after that, and she even mentioned that during that time, she was given drugs forcefully and was taken for ‘late-night gynaecological exams’.

Paris Hilton is now married to American author Carter Reum, and the couple welcomed a baby boy recently via surrogacy.

