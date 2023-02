Paris Hilton kept her baby’s birth a secret from her entire family, the American socialite has revealed. She also doted over feeling ‘so complete now’ since welcoming their baby in the interview.

Paris and her husband Carter Reum (41) welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy in January, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. But ‘The Simple Life’ star admitted that she hid her baby’s arrival from her nearest and dearest ones until just before she broke the news to the public on social media.

In an interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ magazine, Paris Hilton revealed that she and her partner opted to keep their baby hidden even from their immediate family until she was ready to post the birth announcement on Instagram.

At the time, Paris Hilton said of the birth of her first child: “You are already loved beyond words,” before adding a blue heart emoji in the caption beneath a sweet photo of the baby’s hand holding her finger. Take a look at the picture below:

Opening up about their choice, Paris Hilton said, as quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves. I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before.”

While her surrogate was in labour in the hospital, Paris went so far to protect her identity that she even opted for a disguise – wearing a brunette wig – and signed into the hospital using an alias.

