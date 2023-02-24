Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles made several headlines last year before their alleged breakup. The duo worked on their film Don’t Worry Darling, in which Harry played the lead role while Olivia served as its director. As the couple broke up in November 2022, after dating for over two years, they are reportedly still good friends.

Olivia and Harry first met on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling in September 2020. While rumours were already out about their relationship, the two made it official as they stepped out together holding hands in January 2021. However, the two maintained silence and did not speak about their personal lives in public.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship also garnered attention for their massive age difference of nine years. However, the two were not bothered about the trolls and rather made their relationship official with their public appearances.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, the former couple is still in a “great place.” The report claimed that Olivia Wilde is currently focusing on her children who she shares with her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis. Despite their breakup, she is still good friends with Harry Styles as there is no hatred between them. Moreover, the actress-director is currently in between several work projects.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles reportedly parted ways following their different work schedules. While Olivia had directing projects in her kitty in Los Angeles, the As It Was singer had a long touring schedule. One of their friends earlier revealed that the duo has different priorities that led to their breakup.

Olivia shares her two children Otis and Daisy with her former fiance Jason Sudeikis. Last year, the actress was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. While she was accused of having a spat with Florence Pugh, many also claimed that she had abandoned her children. However, Olivia clarified that the claims are baseless in several interviews.

