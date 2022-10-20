Can a Hollywood love story be one without drama? No. And proving this statement true is the latest tea in the Olivia Wilde – Harry Styles – Jason Sudeikis drama. For the last couple of days, Olivia has been hitting the headlines as her former nanny has given a bombshell interview about her relationship timeline with the ‘Ted Lasso’ actor and ‘As It Was’ singer.

While we recently reported the nappy saying Jason allegedly once threw himself in front of Olivia’s car to prevent her from meeting Harry, the help has now spilled some more headline-grabbing beans. In the latest report, the child caretaker has said that Wilde allegedly lied to Styles about her relationship status with Sudeikis when they began dating in 2020.

As reported by DailyMail, after Olivia Wilde met Harry Styles in October 2020 – when they started filming their film, Don’t Worry Darling, the actress-filmmaker began spending more time away from home citing work. Eventually, she dumped Jason Sudeikis during a visit to their shared house in November. It was around this time that a tabloid magazine published a story suggesting Olivia had cheated.

The nanny, while talking to the above mentioned publication stated that Olivia Wilde accusing accuse Jason Sudeikis of being the source was a way to defend herself. The former help claimed, “Olivia went on to defend herself and I think she did it for Harry Styles because she wanted Harry to think things were over for a long time – and they weren’t.”

The nanny revealed that even after Wilde moved out of the family home in November, the nanny continued sending love-filled messages to Sudeikis and visited the house for weeks after their split. The nanny added that Wilde strung Sudeikis along by sleeping in the same bed as him, swimming naked in their pool, and telling him she loved him up until December 29 – when Sudeikis and the nanny flew to London. Five days later, Wilde then went public with her relationship with Harry Styles.

And according to the nanny, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer was none the wiser. They said, “He doesn’t know about any of it.” She then added, “One thing about Olivia is she likes to just act like there’s no problems. Nothing’s there. When you bring something up to her she just doesn’t know how to deal with things. She blows them to the side. So I think she didn’t want Harry to have anything to do [with it].”

The nanny added that she was shocked when she got to know Olivia Wilde and Harry’s relationship a couple of weeks later in January – via the tabloids while she was in London with Sudeikis and the kids. For the unversed Wilde and Styles confirmed their romance on January 6 after they were snapped walking hand-in-hand at Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding in Montecito, California.

What do you think of this drama in the Olivia Wilde – Harry Styles – Jason Sudeikis love triangle?

