Love is quite unpredictable. Nobody knows what might happen when you are in love. Jason Sudeikis had once tried to prevent Olivia Wilde from meeting Harry Styles by throwing himself in front of their car, allegedly after finding out about them, as reported by their kids’ former nanny. Read on to know more about the incident.

Reports about Olivia and former One Direction singer Harry Styles’ relationship has been doing rounds on the internet since Olivia’s directorial Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry and Florence Pugh, came into the news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did you know how Jason Sudeikis reacted when he found out about his wife Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ allegedly romance? Well, in an interview with Daily Mail, their kids’ former nanny (anonymous) dropped truth bombs and revealed controversial incidents. Talking about the one incident when Jason tried to stop Olivia from meeting Harry Styles, the nanny described:

“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said, ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’ So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.”

“Jason told me: ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with Harry.’ I said, what salad dressing? He said: ‘She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she’s taken it to have it with him now.’ I don’t know what was in it. Out of everything, he was like, ‘She made her special salad dressing and took it to him’,” the nanny further continued.

For the unversed, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together from 2011 to 2020. The duo had got engaged in 2013 and since then, they were together. They have two children, Otis and Daisy.

The nanny even claimed that Jason Sudeikis fired her following a drunken fit and revealed that he couldn’t take the separation in the right way. He had banned listening to Harry Styles’ songs at home as well.

Now, the ex-couple has given their opinion on the whole nanny drama. As reported by Page Six, an excerpt from Olivia and Jason’s joint statement can be read as, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

Well, what are your thoughts about the nanny’s accusations about Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Harry Styles Lady Love Olivia Wilde Goes N*pple-Free As She Dons A Transparent Body-Hugging Shimmery Dress Ruling The Red Carpet Like A F*cking Queen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram