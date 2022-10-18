Brad Pitt happens to be one of the most popular and successful actors in the world. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades and has done some incredible work over the years including films like Fury, Se7en and Troy to name a few. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when in 1996 during his Golden Globes acceptance speech he called Gwyneth Paltrow an ‘angel’ and the ‘love of his life’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Brad and Gwyneth’s love story was short lived but the two were madly in love with each other. They first worked together in 1995 thriller Se7en and that’s when their romance rumours started doing the rounds in the media. Coming back to Pitt’s speech, it was for his performance in ‘12 Monkeys’, he got an award for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ and mentioned his lady love as he received the prestigious award on the stage.

After receiving the award, Brad Pitt thanked everyone for their contribution including his then girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow and called her an ‘angel’ along with the ‘love of his life’ as reported by People. The two even got engaged but called it quits in 1997 before walking down the aisle.

And ever since then, both Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow have been friends and on good terms with each other. In fact later during an interview, the Goop founder revealed that her father in particular was heartbroken after she separated from Brad as he adored the actor.

It was after his separation from the Iron Man actress, Brad started dating Jennifer Aniston and a few years later, Paltrow married Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin.

What are your thoughts on Brad Pitt calling Gwyneth Paltrow ‘the love of his life’ during his Golden Globes speech in 1996? Tell us in the comments below.

