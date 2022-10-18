Emily Ratajkowski was spotted with a mystery man just days after saying she is single and amidst the heavy rumours of dating Brad Pitt. For the unversed, reports came in that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is getting back into the dating game.

Soon after that, rumours broke that he is eyeing the model. Sources claimed that Brad and Emily are spending time together, but nothing serious is going on between them. More alleged that he is taking it slow because of Angelina Jolie. It was said that he might be afraid Jolie will badmouth him to their kids if he has a serious relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speculations about Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt’s romance have grown more and more with each passing day. Though neither of the A-listers has confirmed or denied the reports, the model previously said that she is single. However, despite that, the rumours haven’t stopped. But now, Emily was spotted getting cozy with another man.

V

EXCLUSIVE: Ooh la la! Emily Ratajkowski kisses handsome mystery man on VERY passionate date night in NYC as she quashes THOSE Brad Pitt romance rumors – three months after split from 'cheating' husband

======https://t.co/A4IxbnBW77 pic.twitter.com/P0Sv2mrf1J — Επικαιρότητα – V – News (@triantafyllidi2) October 17, 2022

Photos and videos obtained by Daily Mail have surfaced online. These show Emily Ratajkowski kissing a mystery man in New York City. The video captured by the outlet shows the model getting onto the bike with the man moments after getting hot and heavy. Ratajkowski was spotted wearing an off-shoulder top, black pants with a bootleg cut, and red boots.

She had a black choker on her neck and carried a bag with her. Meanwhile, her date for the night, wore an olive green corduroy jacket, yellow shirt, slacks, and sneakers. Clearly, that man isn’t Brad Pitt. Does this mean that the rumours were false after all?

While talking about Emily Ratajkowski, the model previously also came out as bisexual through a TikTok video. Though she didn’t say it directly, fans took the video as a hint.

Read more about it on Koimoi!

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Was Asked To Name A Favourite Film Starring Him, Jokes That It’s The S*x Tape He & His Wife Made – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram