It’s been several weeks now that model Emily Ratajkowski has been making it to the headlines. The reasons? 1) Her filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last month amid reports of him cheating and 2) Her rumoured relationship with Brad Pitt. Well, now the mother of one has decided to set the records straight about whether or not she’s actually with the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor.

As per several media reports, there’s a romance brewing between Emily – who fans believe indirectly confirmed that she’s bis*xual on TikTok, and Brad, but the two are keeping it low = key as they are both in the middle of messy splits with the former significant other. Read on to know what she has to say now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent chat with Variety, Emily Ratajkowski got candid about what kind of relationship she shares with the internet. The model and mother said, “I have a generally complicated relationship to the internet as a celebrity.” She also admitted that it’s still strange for her to be the subject of rabid tabloid culture that follows her every move – as she’s been the centre of attention following reports of her dating Brad Pitt.

While still keeping mum on exactly what is her relationship with Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski announced to all she’s single. She told the publication, “One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go.”

Talking about whether she’s single or mingled with someone, the model said, “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.” Despite several rumours and reports of Brad and Emily being together, the duo still hasn’t been spotted together once.

Do you think Emily Ratajkowski is single or still keeping her relationship with Brad Pitt under wraps? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Fans Compare Angelina Jolie To Amber Heard Once Again After Allegations Of ‘Grabbing By The Head & Pouring Beer’ Surface Online: “Public Manipulating, Tears Faking…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram