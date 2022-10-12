Even one of the most handsome men can feel insecure about something, and for Brad Pitt, it had to do with his backside. The Fight Club actor has made a name for himself as one of the best actors in the industry. Currently, he is making noise over his alleged relationship with Emily Ratajkowski.

Rumours are rife that Pitt is back in the dating game and has been spending time with the model. As these are just speculations, some suggest that the two are taking it slow, while other reports state that they are seriously into each other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, recently actress Geena Davis talked about her love scene with Brad Pitt in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise. She wrote about it in her new memoir, Dying of Politeness, and revealed how the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was worried about a tiny pimple on his b*tt being exposed while filming.

“Brad, for his part, couldn’t have cared less about all the fuss over his looks,” Geena Davis said. She recalled how director Ridley Scott made sure that Brad Pitt was lit to perfection for the scene. “He was just embarrassed about a tiny little pimple on his b*tt that the makeup gal recovered after each take,” the actress added.

Imagine being a makeup artist and having to work on Pitt’s bottoms. Meanwhile, not everything is merry for the actor as recent claims of abuse from ex Angelina Jolie came in. It is said that the Seven actor was violent with the actress and their kids.

Court papers stated that Brad Pitt grabbed Angelina Jolie by the head and poured wine and beer on her and their kids during a 2016 fight on a plane. Though, it isn’t the first time that these claims have been made.

Read all about it on Koimoi!

Must Read: Brad Pitt Fans Compare Angelina Jolie To Amber Heard Once Again After Allegations Of ‘Grabbing By The Head & Pouring Beer’ Surface Online: “Public Manipulating, Tears Faking…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram