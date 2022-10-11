For a while, the name Emily Ratajkowski has been surfacing on the internet and hitting the headlines. Emily has been getting linked with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt in an alleged love affair. Even though neither of them has been spotted spending time together, there have been several reports pointing at their alleged romantic relationship. However, reports are rife that the duo is not in a serious relationship yet as both of them have been going through a divorce phase.

For those who don’t know, Brad has been going through a legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who had filed for a divorce in 2016. On the other, Emily divorced from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this year, after catching him cheating on her.

Well, all that said and done, did Emily just hinted at her s*xual orientation on her TikTok handle? The netizens are confirming it, but you might not believe it! It’s quite a plot twist, to be honest. Scroll below to know the scoop!

Reportedly, Emily Rajatkowski, the 31-year model, took to her TikTok handle and answered one of her fans questions who asked, “if you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” by sitting on a green velvet couch in her room. As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens have been wondering whether Emily finally came out as bis*xual. Even though the model didn’t utter anything, the internet users have been going bonkers assuming her s*xual orientation.

Months after her divorce, Emily Rajatkowski addressed her singlehood and shared a post, “thinking about dating and stuff”. During this time, her name had been hitting the headlines for her alleged relationship with Brad Pitt.

For the unversed, as per a report in People, Emily Rajatkowski was quite disheartened after her divorce from her husband Bear-McClard and while she was trying to move on, Emily was introduced to Brad Pitt through mutual friends. A close source had further informed People that it’s been perfect timing for them to meet. The source even added that Emily has the vibe that Brad likes, as both of them are art lovers.

What do you think of Emily Rajatkowski’s s*xual orientation? Let us know in the comments!

