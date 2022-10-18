Brad Pitt is always in the headlines and not always for all the happening reasons. The Hollywood superstar over the years has appeared in many successful movies making all the buzz around him. But what has attracted the news most is of course his infamous relationship stress that has only gone wild to wilder in years. Be it his divorces with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, or his battle with the latter for their children amongst various other things. Turns out there is a new wild update.

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina’s marriage ended on a very sour note and the two continue to fight a legal war over their processions and children. Together they have six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Now amid all of this, some wild rumour/speculation/surprising comment has gone viral on the internet. And as per reports it has come from one of their children, who has chosen to call Pitt an a*shole.

Yes, you read that right. A Twitter handle that goes by the name @THENAGODOFWAR, has shared screenshots of Instagram stories which has come from one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie children. It is alleged that the child in question has called out their father and has showered love on mother. Read on to know more.

In the said Tweet, the handle of the child who posted the story is hidden and it isn’t clear who it is. Posting a picture of Brad Pitt from the Oscars stage, the said child wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class asshole! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage that you have done to my family because you’re incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you fucking awful human being”.

In another screen shot after Brad Pitt, we can see Angelina Jolie’s picture and there are only good things about her. The caption reads, “Happy Mother’s Day to this amazing person, love you forever and always (with an heart emoji).” Now there is no confirmation if these screenshots are authentic or just another bogus pictures on the Internet. Check the tweet here.

Good morning everyone. Some messages from one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children.#AngelinaJolie #BradPittIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/K9zC9N6J6Z — ✨ (@THENAGODOFWAR) October 10, 2022

