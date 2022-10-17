Olivia Wilde is an accomplished actor and director. But recently she has been wired in controversy. She has been trolled and memed mercilessly online, but the fashionable star has held her head high through it all. Recently she did the same again as she boldly expressed herself on the red carpet and let her n*pple out! Read on to know the details.

Olivia is getting dunked on relentlessly for months now regarding her latest movie Don’t Worry Darling and an alleged affair with singer Harry Styles, who was paired in the movie with Florence Pugh. Things worsened during the press conference of the movie when Pugh refused to promote the movie with the cast. But the matter has cooled down a little as all parties have decided to publicly talk about each other with dignity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On October 15, Olivia Wilde stepped on the red carpet of the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures with the intention of wowing everyone. Everyone’s jaw dropped when she stepped on the carpet with a transparent floor-length glittering gown from designer Alexandre Vauthier that left little to one’s imagination. Check out the pics below:

Olivia Wilde was looking breathtaking in Alexandre Vauthier Spring-Summer 2022 Couture while attending the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles 🤍 #AcademyMuseumGala #OliviaWilde pic.twitter.com/ERAbf4fbAs — Mr. Quijada 🇺🇦🕊️ (@UnaiQuijada) October 16, 2022

Olivia Wilde decided to forego underwear for the event. This resulted in an iconic n*pple expose in her sheer dress that allowed her to flaunt every curve of her body. Her toned belly enthralled everyone and she was the center of attention for the event.

This isn’t the first time that Olivia Wilde has opted to free her b**bs. In the recent release of Elle Magazine’s ambitious Women In Hollywood issue, she showed off heart-shaped gold pasties in a body-hugging attire.

What do you think about Olivia Wilde’s free-the-nipple dress? Too much? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi, for more updates.

Must Read: George Clooney aka Hollywood’s Prankster Once Pulled A “Fake Letter” Prank On Meryl Streep That Led To Her Avoid Brad Pitt For 5 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram