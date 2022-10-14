Olivia Wilde is an infamous director who is more known for her affair with singer Harry Styles than her directorial ventures. Even her recent movie “Don’t Worry Darling” starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles was mired in controversy. But she has risen out of the ashes and chosen to share her bold avatar that is making everyone go gaga over her. Read on for more details!

The 38 year old has overcome a lot in these past months. Her latest movie with Pugh and Styles tanked commercially and critically, but that failure hasn’t demotivated her. Instead, she has turned the situation around to show her strength.

Olivia Wilde has graced the November issue of ELLE magazine’s 2022 Women in Hollywood and shredded the page with her presence. She is a vision to behold in these pics and can be seen in a short long-sleeved one-shoulder Gucci top that goes over one shoulder and one b**b. Her other bre*st is covered up with just a heart-shaped tiny gold pastie.

Check out the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

Olivia’s top is tucked into a Gucci black leather high-waisted mini skirt. It’s a complete black ensemble that’s complemented with Olivia Wilde wearing her hair fully down in luscious waves and displaying her high cheekbones in minimal makeup and moody lighting.

But this wasn’t the only outfit she wore. She also put on a V-neck spaghetti strap bra with a gold clasp that exposed her tiny waist and toned abs. Olivia Wilde paired her top with a cool red and blue jacket coupled with light-wash high-waisted jeans.

In another photo, the actress can be seen wearing a body-hugging mini dress from the Michael Kors Collection. The silver sequined dress has one full sleeve and Olivia has opted for sneakers from Adidas x Gucci to go with it.

For Olivia Wilde’s last look she wore only a baggy red tracksuit from Balenciaga / adidas. The director and actor opted to go braless in this attire and wore just matching Balenciaga / adidas red pantashoes coupled with Sweet Pickle Books’ baseball cap.

Olivia Wilde’s upcoming project includes Babylon starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. What did you think of her looks in ELLE’s latest issue? Is this too much? Let us know below.

