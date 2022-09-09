A lot is done around the Don’t Worry Darling cast and crew. Olivia Wilde’s rumoured feud with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine, and so on. Keeping that aside, the drama has followed Wilde and Styles into their private life as well. For the unversed, the two, who are dating, began their romance after Olivia split with ex Jason Sudeikis.

The Booksmart director and Jason began dating in November 2011 and got engaged two years later. The couple shares two children, Otis and Daisy. They announced their split in November 2020 when the filming of Don’t Worry Darling began. The reason behind it was said that the two fell out of love.

However, rumours began that Olivia Wilde cheated on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles. Netizens believe that the actress and the As it Was singer had an affair when they met on the sets of their movie. But now, Wilde has finally addressed those rumours and slammed them down once and all.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Olivia Wilde insisted that her relationship with Jason Sudeikis was over long before she met Harry Styles. “The complete horsesh*t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” the actress noted. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight,” Olivia continued.

“Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic,” Wilde explained. Hopefully, this straightens all the rumours, and people stop speculating if she cheated or not.

Meanwhile, despite their amicable break up it seems like there is a bit of bad blood between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. The Ted Lasso actor served Olivia custody papers back in April while she was on stage doing a presentation on the Harry Styles starrer. The actress called this movie vicious.

