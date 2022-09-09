There is no doubt that anyone involved with the 007 mantle even slightly is right now being asked just one question, who is the next James Bond? The internet is literally getting restless with each passing day and Barbara Broccoli is done giving multiple versions of the same answer that in a nutshell means ‘I am not telling you right now’. But that doesn’t stop the insiders from leaking things and the Internet from blowing them out of proportions. The fanfare around Henry Cavill and Idris Elba is an example.

If you are new to the party, Daniel Craig with the release of his last movie No Time To Die stepped down from the James Bond mantle and made way for another. Ever since then the conversation around who the next British spy will be has been on it’s peak and the makers have been looking out for a worthy predecessor. Few names have been speculated of which, Idris and Henry are at the top followed by Jon Boyega and Tom Hardy.

But now it looks like Idris Elba is not as excited as the internet wants him to be as the contender in the James Bond race. The Luther actor while talking about being the next 007 holder says that it was won’t satisfy his personal goal. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Idris Elba as per GQ India doesn’t feel as hyped up as the audience to be considered or play the iconic British spy James Bond. He says that of course there is buzz around him and the question follows him wherever he goes across the globe. But he feels it is being him at this point and it won’t be something that will satisfy any goal for him if it happens.

“It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond.’ And I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. It’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes,” Idris Elba said.

