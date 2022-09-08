American actor and singer Justin Timberlake and Princess of Pop Britney Spears were the ultimate pop music couple. The two dated from early 1999 until 2002 and their whirlwind romance was one of the most widely reported in the media. They were a promise of the industry.

After dating for nearly three years, the two ended their relationship abruptly. Due to media pressure and Spears was alleged infidelity. Justin went on to release his first solo song, “Cry Me A River,” which he later admitted that the song was about their breakup.

Justin Timberlake later even appeared in an hour-long interview with Barbara Walters wherein he performed the song – called “Horrible Woman.” He then went on address rumours about their breakup being caused by Britney Spears’ cheating on him.

“Honestly, I mean, you know, we’re not perfect. “I don’t judge anybody. It’s just young love. It was a very intense relationship – that’s for sure,” he said. When asked whether he thinks they will ever get back together?, he replied, “That’s so tough to say. I mean, at this point in my life, if you really want to know who my girlfriend is, it’s the 13 songs on that CD.”

Justin Timberlake even burst into laughter when Barbara Walters asked if Britney Spears had “kept her promise to wait until marriage” to have s*x.

Four years after their break up, Justin Timberlake yet again released a song titled “What Goes Around… Comes Around,” which was about cheating causing the collapse of a relationship. While the media scrutinized her, the former NSYNC member added fuel to the fire by making several crude comments about her during a series of interviews.

During a conversation with Hot 97 via Chron.com, Justin spoke about their intimacy. When asked if he’d had “oral intercourse” with her, he said: “I did it. I’m dirty. I’m in so much damn trouble, man. I’m going to get calls from my mother!”

Years later, Britney Spears’s documentary ‘Framing Britney‘ was released and revealed how Justin used the break-up to boost his career. He immediately found himself at the receiving end of a ton of backlash over his past treatment of Spears. Soon after Justin Timberlake issued an apology on Instagram.

