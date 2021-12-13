Britney Spears has been part of the headlines for a long time now thanks to the #FreeBritney campaign and her engagement to Sam Asghari. While lots have been said about her past relationships, those she’s dated – including Justin Timberlake, and more, here’s what her mom, Lynne Spears had to say in her book.

Putting to rest the rumours that Britney didn’t lose her v*rginity to Justin, her mother in her tell-all 2008 book revealed that the pop-star lost her V-card a high school football stud. Read on to know it all.

In her book, Through The Storm: A Real Tale Of Fame And Family In A Tabloid World, Lynne Spears spoke about how Britney Spears took to boozing when she was a 13-year-old Disney artist and began experimenting with dr*gs at 15.

While the book was published on September 16, 2008, The Sun published some sensational and titillating highlights a couple of days earlier. In this article, as carried by Daily Mail, Lynne Spears revealed that it was not Justin Timberlake with whom her daughter first had intercourse. Mama Spears went on to reveal that Britney Spears lost her v*rginity aged 14 to an 18-year-old, Kentwood, LA, high school football player soon after she quit Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club.

The publication had also reported that Lynne Spears encouraged Britney Spear to date the football star as she thought it would make her more popular. As per the source, the budding singer spent quality time at her boyfriend’s house and eventually lost her v*rginity there. However, her mother later admitted she regretted allowing her to date an older boy but still allowed her to share her bedroom with her new boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.

In her book, Mrs. Spears also stated she allowed her then 16-year-old singer to sleep with Timberlake, her Mickey Mouse Club co-star. Not only that, she even admitted that went along with the hoax that Britney was a v*rgin at the time of their relationship. While the Spears went along with Britney being a v*rgin then, Timberlake had shattered the myth in 2003 when he told reporters, “She lost her v*rginity a while ago – and I should know.”

