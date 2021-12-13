Liam Neeson is one of the biggest actors in the Hollywood industry. The actor is famously known for his Taken series that was released from 2008 to 2014. Liam is known to be dedicated and a fun-loving person, but did you know that in the past he had his mindset on killing a black man which gave rise to his famous racist rant?

Let’s find out why the actor wanted to do so.

While promoting his movie Cold Pursuit, Liam Neeson talked about a disturbing incident that took place with his friend to a famous newspaper reporter. During the conversation, the actor claimed that years ago, when he came back home from an overseas trip, one of his friends, a woman whose name was not mentioned by the actor, told him that she had been r*ped. When the actor asked her for the description of the person, the only thing she remembered was that the guy was a black man.

Explaining his reaction on the matter to the reporter, Liam Neeson said, “I went up and down areas with a cosh (a club), hoping I’d be approached by somebody I’m ashamed to say that and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black b*stard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.” The actor was also seen using air quotes when he was saying the words “black b*stard,” as per the reporter.

It wasn’t the story of his friend but his urge to kill an anonymous and innocent black man who wasn’t his friend’s r*pist is what stirred the infamous controversy for him.

At the time Neeson had received a lot of backlash from his fans for being a racist. However, later in time, the actor learned his lesson as he felt guilty over his comments. Later in an interview, Liam said, “It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that. And I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid. It’s awful. But I did learn a lesson from it.”

Meanwhile, Liam Neeson was last seen appearing in the movie The Ice Road which is a Jonathan Hensleigh directorial. The movie also stars Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Thomas, and many more.

