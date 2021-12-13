Everything happening around Kim Kardashian and Kanye West takes a completely new turn at random intervals. Most recently Kim decided to legally become single again the same day Kanye made a public attempt to get her back. The news made all the headlines and Kim K West was now just Kim K. Amid all this was Pete Davidson who the beauty mogul is apparently dating. Now making headlines is his alleged reaction to his alleged lady love dropping her ex-husband’s name.

Advertisement

For the unversed, after Kanye West and Kim Kardashian announced their separation in February 2021, a few months later the KKW mogul was found spending time with SNL fame Pete Davidson. The reports said that the two were dating and not just that but things are getting serious between them. Adding more fuel to the fire was their PDA on a dinner date recently.

Advertisement

Now, Kim Kardashian has dropped West legally from her name and that is a trending news. As per Hollywood Life now, a source has revealed how Pete Davidson has reacted to the news. The source says, “Pete really has little reaction about Kim’s decision on changing her name back and removing West from it.” Read on to know everything you.

“If she (Kim Kardashian) wants to do it, he (Pete Davidson) is all for it. He is all about having people do things that people want to do for themselves. Whatever makes you happy is his mentality,” the insider shared. The source also reveals that Pete is also getting his tattoos removed.

“Pete Davidson is currently removing his tattoos and he wouldn’t want anyone to judge him for that, so why should he judge anyone for doing something that makes them feel better like a name change? It has no bearing on them or their relationship. He’s happy if she is happy. That is his standing on it all,” they concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Revealed Her & Then-Fiance Ryan Reynolds’ Fantasies: “S*x In A Car If We’re In A Really Raunchy…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube